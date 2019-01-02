All I-26 lanes reopened near St. George following suspicious package investigation

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - All I-26 lanes near St. George have reopened following a suspicious package investigation.
Earlier in the day, authorities had shut down westbound and eastbound lanes in the area of Mile Marker 177.
Authorities were investigating a suspicious package in a vehicle on the westbound side of the interstate.
After crews removed a truck from the side of the road, westbound lanes were reopened.
The incident started around 3:30 p.m. when emergency dispatchers received a call about a man waving a gun and throwing things from his truck while he was driving down I-26 westbound.
Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office then detained the man near mile marker 177 at 3:50 p.m.
The man was transported by EMS to be evaluated.
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
EMS, the fire department and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.
