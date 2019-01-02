Clemson alumni come together for a community service event in Dallas

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - On Friday morning Clemson alumni from all over the country met up in Dallas before the Cotton Bowl for a community service event.
They traveled to the Goodwill distribution center in Dallas which includes a large warehouse full of donated items.
Families, Clemson University staff members and the Student Body President helped sort clothes, toys and shoes. The Tiger and Cub mascots even helped for several hours.
“It’s something that Clemson is about," Clemson University’s Vice President of Student Affairs, Almedia Jacks, said. “We’re the Clemson family and we want to share the Clemson family along with the Tiger and the Cub with the entire nation of Clemson families.”
This is forth playoff Clemson alumni have participated in a community service project.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.