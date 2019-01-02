Cops: Man walking out of church struck in the head by bullet during New Year’s celebration

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A man who was walking out of a North Charleston church was struck in the head by a bullet during a New Year’s Eve celebration.
Police say it happened on the 3600 block of Meeting Street Road early Tuesday morning.
Hospital officials told investigators that a bullet was lodged in the upper right hand portion of the victim’s head, and the victim was going to be fine.
A 52-year-old man said church had just rang out the new year and everyone was leaving.
He said when he walked out the front door he could hear and see a bunch of fireworks going off and felt an unknown object hit his head which almost knocked him out.
When the man walked back inside, some people told him his head was bleeding but couldn’t tell why.
The victim then called his nephew to pick him up and drove him to his mother’s house. The mother told the son that he needed to go to the ER at Roper St. Francis to get it checked out.
The nurse told responding officers that the victim had a bullet lodged in the upper right hand portion of his head, but the bullet did not hit his skull. Hospital personnel told investigators that the man was going to be fine.
He was then transported to MUSC so the bullet could be removed.
“It was determined that the victim was struck in the head by celebratory gunfire,” North Charleston police officials said.
