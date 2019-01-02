Court documents allege College of Charleston athletic director lied, deleted evidence

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Newly filed court documents allege that the athletic director at the College of Charleston lied to the court and deleted evidence.
The documents are part of a new filing from former College of Charleston baseball coach Matt Heath who claims the athletic director orchestrated his firing so Chad Holbrook could be named baseball coach.
The new court documents contend Athletic Director Matt Roberts and Coach Holbrook had communicated about the College of Charleston coaching job despite representations that they had not.
Former coach Matt Heath’s attorneys also contend Roberts called parents of team members, who then complained about Heath’s behavior, which would be a reason to kick Heath out.
Last month, a federal judge ordered Holbrook and Roberts to hand over electronic devices, after cell phone text messages had been deleted from Roberts’ phone.
While no computers were handed over, there was a search of an iPad used by Roberts and an iPhone used by Holbrook. According to an affidavit, a search of the devices turned up nothing on Roberts’ iPad but found text messages on Holbrook’s phone.
Court documents state on April 17, 2017 Holbrook apparently wrote to his father saying, “Matt Roberts is the AD at CofC. I may go down there and coach a few years.”
On April 23, 2017, another text warns not to say anything, but that, “Matt Roberts really want(Sic) me to come be his baseball coach at the College of Charleston. I am thinking about it strongly.”
Court documents also indicate from January to mid-April of 2017, three calls were exchanged between Holbrook and Roberts.
And there are other calls. In a search of Roberts’ cell phone records, the new documents allege on June 1st, 2017, Roberts called a parent of a team member who was one of Heath’s main accusers. The parent then sent an email to Roberts, accusing Heath of physical and mental abuse.
Heath’s lawyers contend the email initiated the investigation that led to Heath’s firing at the end of June, 2017.
Court documents also show after Holbrook’s USC resignation on June 6, 2017, cell phone records reveal “intense communications between Roberts and Holbrook.”
According to the motion, Roberts made these calls:
- 1:09 p.m. - 16 minute outgoing call to cell phone number of Jennifer Holbrook
- 1:26 p.m. - 25 minute outgoing call to cell phone number of Chad Holbrook
- 1:51 p.m. - 1 minute outgoing call to cell phone of President McConnell’s assistant
- 1:52 p.m.- 15 minute outgoing call to cell phone of President McConnell
Then at 3:04 p.m., Roberts is alleged to have called another parent whose son had earlier leveled accusations against Heath. Heath’s attorneys contend an investigation into that complaint in the spring had found no evidence of misconduct.
Heath is asking the court to set aside the settlement agreement which was on the table, so he can renew his lawsuit against the college.
We have reached out to the college of comment for a comment.
