Daryl Dragon, of ‘The Captain and Tennille,’ dies at 76

(Gray News) – Daryl Dragon, of the 1970s duo The Captain and Tennille, has died.
He was 76-years-old.
Dragon’s publicist Harlan Boll said the musician died of renal failure Wednesday in Prescott, AZ, according to the Associated Press.
Dragon’s former wife and musical partner Toni Tennille was by his side when he died, reports say.
“He was a brilliant musician with many friends who loved him greatly. I was at my most creative in my life when I was with him,” Tennille said in a statement.
Dragon was known as the “Captain” in the popular ’70s duo. Their most successful hit was “Love Will Keep Us Together.”
Other notable songs include “Muskrat Love,” “Shop Around” and “Do That to Me One More Time.”
Dragon later appeared on tour as a backup musician for the Beach Boys.
