Deputies investigating after 13-year-old shot in reported home invasion in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Authorities say deputies are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was shot in a reported home invasion in Georgetown County.
According to the sheriff’s office, it happened at a home on County Line Road.
A report states a 13-year-old boy told deputies two suspects forced entry into a residence and shot him.
“The victim is being transported to a hospital for treatment of a single gunshot wound,” GCSO officials said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 546-5102.
“Anonymous tips may also be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message. This service is for crime tips ONLY, not for the reports of crimes in progress. For crimes in progress, call 911,” the sheriff’s office said.
