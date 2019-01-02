Flu cases on the rise in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The tri-county and much of the Lowcountry have seen increased activity in the flu, according to the South Carolina Department of Health.
The Palmetto State is also one of nine states with high flu activity, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
In the past five days, Roper hospitals said that their emergency rooms have seen cases of the flu in the “double digits.” It’s also something their seeing in their express care centers.
And, the Lowcountry isn't alone. Increased activity has also been seen in the Midlands.
One of the reasons an increase happens this time of year is because a lot of folks stay indoors more often. Also with the holidays, people are simply around more people.
January and February are the peak months for this virus.
“Flu symptoms come on rapidly, they include a high fever, body aches and possibly a cough. The quicker a person can get medical attention for this the quicker and better the treatment options are," Roper officials said.
The Lowcountry has already seen three influenza-associated deaths since December 16th.
An infectious disease specialist at Roper also said it’s never too late for a flu shot. In some cases, it can even help lessen the severity of the flu if a person were to get it.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.