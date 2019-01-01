Look out for red flags in online puppy purchasing scams

Once the scammer learns the prospective owner is interested, they encourage a purchase be made by wiring money over the internet. Once the purchase is complete, the “owner” promises the dog or cat will be shipped right away. However, there are always “unexpected” problems: The airline requires a specific pet crate, there is an urgent and expensive vet visit that needs to be paid for before the change in ownership, or the shipper requires costly pet insurance. With each problem, scammers promise that they will refund the unexpected costs as soon as the pet is delivered.