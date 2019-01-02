Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 17)

AFC
A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Injured Reserve. The Summerville alum finishes with 46 catches for 694 yards and 6 touchdowns.
Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Did not have a tackle in a 16-13 loss to Pittsburgh. The Ft. Dorchester alum had 49 tackles, 11 TFL, 8 sacks, 1 fumble recovery and 8 pass deflections.
Ron Parker, LB, Kansas City Chiefs - Had 1 tackle in a 35-3 win over Oakland. The Beaufort native had 76 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 2 interceptions, 1 touchdown and 6 pass deflections.
Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets - Injured Reserve. The Goose Creek alum started 14 games this year
De’Angleo Henderson, RB, New York Jets - Had 2 carries for 19 yards in a 38-3 loss to New England. The Summerville alum finished with 2 carries for 19 yards
Robert Quinn, DE, Miami Dolphins - Was ejected from a 42-17 loss to Buffalo. The Ft. Dorchester alum finished with 37 tackles, 6.5 sacks and 11 TFL.
NFC
Bruce Ellington, WR, Detroit Lions - Injured Reserve. The Berkeley alum finished with 31 catches for 224 yards, 1 carry for 2 yards and is 0-1 passing on the year.
Fadol Brown, DE, Green Bay Packers - Had 1 tackle in a 31-0 loss to Detroit. The Burke alum had 21 tackles and .5 TFL this season.
