Man dies from injuries after rescue in fiery wreck in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A New York man involved in a fiery wreck in Colleton County has died from his injuries.
The accident happened last Thursday morning on I-95 at the 41 mile marker near Yemasse, and injured the man’s 16-year-old daughter who managed to escape from their SUV.
According to Colleton County Fire Rescue officials, a passing motorist from Pennsylvania rescued the man from the car.
Authorities say the motorist’s clothing was burning at one point, but he managed to get the man out of the vehicle and drag him to a safe distance.
On Thursday at 5:01 a.m., an SUV that was traveling southbound left the roadway, went down an embankment and struck a tree causing a fire which set the surrounding woods on fire.
Authorities say the man’s teenage daughter was also in the vehicle and suffered multiple traumatic injuries.
“She was able to escape from the burning vehicle and attempted to reach her father from the driver’s side, but could not open the door,” CCFR officials said. “She made several attempts but was driven away by the flames.”
According to a report, the father also suffered multiple traumatic injuries, and was unable to exit the car.
“As tragic as the incident was unfolding on this dark rural stretch of I-95, a passing motorist from Pennsylvania stopped and ran down the embankment to the burning car,” CCFR officials said.
Emergency officials said the passing motorist, identified as Andrew Hack, was able to force open the driver’s door enough to access the driver.
A report states Hack’s clothing was burning, but he ignored his own safety, pulled the man from the burning SUV and dragged him a safe distance, saving his life.
“He extinguished the burning clothing and remained with the man until Firefighter-Paramedics arrived a few minutes later,” CCFR officials said.
According to authorities, crews quickly placed the injured man on a stretcher and Hack, along with a truck driver, assisted responders in carrying the man up the hill to the Fire-Rescue Ambulance. He was then flown to the burn center in Augusta.
The man’s daughter was stabilized and transported to Trident Hospital.
Highway patrol is investigating the incident.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.