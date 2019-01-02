Mother in new CCSD lawsuit says son assaulted by Marvin Gethers

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A 58-page lawsuit filed Wednesday morning in Charleston County states that former Charleston County School District employee Marvin Gethers sexually abused a third boy when the child was between 7 and 8 years old while attending Dunston Elementary School.
The child is referred to as John Doe.
We sat down with John Doe’s mother, whose identity we will not disclose in order to protect her son’s privacy.
“It hurts so bad when your child is telling you they don’t want to be here because of what someone in school, an adult, is doing to them,” she said through tears.
She said in 2014, her usually happy and energetic 7-year old son suddenly became depressed and started acting out.
“I went to the school system and talked to the principal of the school. I spoke to Mr. Gethers himself,” the mother said.
She said Student Concern Specialist Marvin Gethers was supposed to be helping with her son’s behavior problems at Dunston Elementary. Instead, in early 2014 the boy told her Gethers punched him with a closed fist in the counseling office, pushed him to the ground and made him cry.
“I was surprised," she said."I reached out to the school district. I reached out to the principal. I had a police officer come to my house.”
She filed a report with North Charleston police on Feb. 26, 2014 about the alleged physical assaults.
Her son’s behavior escalated. The lawsuit says hospital records show her son later threatened to kill himself and Gethers, so his mom took him to the emergency room for psychiatric help.
“With my son telling me he didn’t want to be here no more, I knew this was serious. But they didn’t take it serious,” she said of CCSD leaders. “They were telling me, ‘Oh this is not true. Mr Gethers is nothing like that. He would never do that.’”
She withdrew her son from the school and moved the whole family out of state. She says despite multiple follow-up calls, investigators and school officials never followed up with her.
What she did not know was that at the same time, the school district and police were also investigating Gethers for child pornography.
CCSD IT officials seized his laptop Jan. 27 , 2014; that was a month before she filed the police report saying Gethers punched her son.
“It’s just hideous and it’s wrong,” the mother said while talking to Investigative Reporter Carter Coyle. “They knew he was under investigation. To act like my son was a liar? If they acted on my son, it wouldn’t have happened to nobody else’s child.”
But school documents obtained by Live 5 show the district allowed Gethers to continue working at the elementary school while he was under investigation for the porn.
He was promoted, named classified employee of the year in 2015, and awarded a new iPad and a district vehicle to use. Police affidavits state during that time, he was molesting two young boys at the school.
While visiting Charleston, the mother saw one of our recent stories.
She talked to her son again and says he broke down, disclosing Gethers sexually molested him back in 2014, too.
“I feel sick because at the end of the day, if they handled this situation properly, if they did something then, none of us would be here now. They allowed this to happen.”
There are several former and current school personnel named in the lawsuit filed today, including former Superintendent Dr. Nancy McGinley, Associate Superintendent Dr. James Winbush, former Dunston Principal Janice Malone, and former head of CCSD security Jeff Scott.
The North Charleston Police and Charleston County Sheriff’s officer are also blamed in the lawsuit for taking nearly two years to investigate and make an arrest.
Now a mother says her focus is getting her son help, therapy and support.
“It’s scary because I don’t know how my child is going to turn out later on if he’s still going through this emotional stress right now.”
Experts at the Dee Norton Children’s Advocacy Center say if a child tells you he or she was abused or if you have suspicious, stay calm and tell the child they are safe. Report it as soon as possible to get the child help. They say kids can heal from these crimes with the right therapy and community resources.
