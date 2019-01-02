New Berkeley supervisor sworn-in as county continues to investigate possible misused funds

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Berkeley County’s new supervisor will be sworn-in on Wednesday night several weeks after accusations that the former supervisor misappropriated funds.
Johnny Cribb was elected to be Berkeley County’s new supervisor. He will be sworn in at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the Berkeley County Administration Building.
Berkeley County Council accused former supervisor Bill Peagler of cutting an almost $50,000 check to Deputy Supervisor Tim Callanan without approval. Peagler is also accused of putting the county’s former public information officer on administrative leave because she did not send a press release he requested.
Council voted unanimously to authorize SLED to investigate the possible misappropriation of funds. Council also voted to freeze Peagler’s spending power.
Senator Tim Scott will conduct Cribb’s swearing-in ceremony.
