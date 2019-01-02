North Charleston police chief says ‘no excuse’ for violent start to new year

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston’s police chief says it’s not the way he wanted the new year to start off.
In the first two days of the new year there were five shootings in his city and two in the City of Charleston.
“I tell you there’s no excuse for that," said North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess. "I’m concerned every minute, every day.”
The shootings in North Charleston included a drive by on Dorchester Road at I-26 that injured two people and another one in which a man accidentally shot himself while dumpster diving behind a strip club on Cross County Road.
Another man was hit in the head by celebratory gunfire after leaving church.
Burgess says we live in a society where some people prefer to settle arguments with violence.
“Martin Luther King said, ‘We as a people cannot disagree without being violently disagreeable.’ He said that in ‘62 and that’s true to this day,” the chief said.
The news is not all bad in North Charleston.
According to the police department there were 15 fewer murders last year than in 2017.
“We want to get it down all the way,” Burgess said.
Burgess says that can only get done with even more visibility by his officers in the community.
“I believe that has helped a whole lot because that trust that we’re building with the community transcends to the community saying enough is enough,” Burgess said.
Burgess is thankful none of the shootings in the new year have been fatal.
He says the man who accidentally shot himself will be charged with not having a concealed weapons permit.
