Police: Man punched by brother at Myrtle Beach strip club, robbed of $6

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A visit to a Myrtle Beach strip club in the early-morning hours of Jan. 1 ended with one person getting punched and robbed of $6, according to police.
A report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department states officers were called to Derriere’s, located on Seaboard Street, shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a strong armed robbery.
The victim told police he was getting lap dances at the club, and at one point was punched in face and fell to the ground, the report stated.
According to the victim, his brother was the one who punched him in the face before taking $6 from his hand.
Afterwards, the victim walked toward the Waffle House at Frontage Road to get help, the report stated. He was taken to the Grand Strand Medical Center for treatment of injuries.
