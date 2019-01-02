Police officer finds wedding ring, uses detective skills to track down owner

FORT COLLINS, CO (KCNC/CNN) - A Colorado police officer is being celebrated for using his detective skills to locate the owner of a wedding ring he found.
The officer also had the ring which had been outside for a year cleaned up to make for a perfect Christmas gift.
Last week, Dane Stratton, a Fort Collins officer was responding to a call, when a coworker’s flashlight shined on something.
"On the ground, we saw a ring. It was dingy, it was dirty, it was scratched, scuffed. It's obvious, it had been outside a long time,” Stratton said.
He noticed a faint message inscribed on the inside of the wedding band.
It was a love message to someone named Natniel.
Stratton tracked down Natniel and surprised him on Christmas morning.
Before handing over the Christmas surprise, Stratton went above and beyond, teaming up with Sather's Jewelers.
“They graciously helped us out. They got it all cleaned up, looking really good. They (even) polished it,” Stratton said.
All for free.
The next day, Stratton met up with Natniel and snapped a photo of the reunion.
"Nati was all smiles when I showed up with that ring," Stratton said.
Stratton said this was an example of Coloradans coming together, all for a stranger.
"Right there, that's an example of two agencies, or businesses, wanting to do the right thing for someone else," he said.
Stratton said the ring probably would have sat in evidence for months or years if it didn't have that inscription.
Copyright 2019 KCNC via CNN. All rights reserved.