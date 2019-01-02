SC is a top destination for folks moving, new study shows

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - It appears more people are moving to the Palmetto state compared to the rest of the country, according to a newly-published study.
United Van Lines published the national movers' study and found that South Carolina was sixth in the county for people relocating to new areas.
In 2018, more residents moved into South Carolina than out of the state, with nearly 60 percent of moves being inbound. North Carolina is the only other southern state to make that top 10 coming in at eight.
“As the nation’s largest household goods mover, our study allows us to identify the most and least popular states for residential relocation throughout the country, year after year,” said Eily Cummings, director of corporate communications at United Van Lines. “These findings accurately reflect not only where Americans are moving to and from, but also the reasons why.”
Experts say the top reasons for moving south included job change and retirement. The top-10 inbound states of 2018 were:
- Vermont
- Oregon
- Idaho
- Nevada
- Arizona
- South Carolina
- Washington
- North Carolina
- South Dakota
- District of Columbia
The top outbound states for 2018 were:
- New Jersey
- Illinois
- Connecticut
- New York
- Kansas
- Ohio
- Massachusetts
- Iowa
- Montana
- Michigan
The study showed that, more than any other regions, residents are continuing to flock to the Mountain West (more than 55 percent inbound moves) and to the South (more than 53.1 percent inbound moves).
The 42nd Annual United Van Lines National Movers Study bases destination ranking off the percentage of inbound and outbound state moves compared to overall state moves.
Check out the study’s infographic here:
