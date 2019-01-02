Top 10 High School Football Plays of 2018

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - It was another big year of high school football in the lowcountry, with records being broken, streaks coming to an end and some of the best plays you'll see anywhere…these were the top 10 of 2018…
At number 10, we start in Colleton County where Cougars quarterback Edwardian Stansel looks long and connects with Jeremiah Mosley. Mosley does the rest and takes this one more than 80 yards for a Colleton touchdown. Big ups to our Abbey O’Brien who took a hit on the sidelines but kept getting the shot all the way to the endzone.
Number 9, Wando’s Andrew Thomas is under pressure against Summerville, he throws one off his back foot but Jahmal Haynes is there to come up with the 1 handed catch to help keep the Warriors drive alive.
We head to Ashley Ridge for number 8, the Swamp Foxes first drive of the night against Stall and they didn’t waste any time. Matthew Duncan looking for Jaelyn Perry, he makes the catch and takes it the rest of the way 88 yards for an Ashley Ridge touchdown.
Number 7, maybe the best catch we had in the area this season. Porter-Gaud’s Legend Waring somehow, with his body going away from the ball, gets 1 arm out and makes the grab as he falls out of bounds.
At 6, there might be nobody in the area who had more big plays this season than Berkeley’s DJ Chisolm. He takes the screen from Eric Tuttle, shakes off one tackler, eludes another and then just flat out out runs everyone else to get in for a touchdown…in a Berkeley win over River Bluff.
At the midway point, number 5, Goose Creek’s Melvin Ravenel makes the interception against Stall just outside the Warriors goal line and then he goes running, for a long time. Taking this one back 99 yards all the way for a touchdown in the Gators victory over Stall.
Number 4, punt returners are always taught not to take the ball inside the 10 yard line. Summerville’s Derrick Larry is the exception to the rule on this play. He takes this one against Berkeley at the 1 and weaves his way through the would be tacklers to go 99 yards for the score.
Number 3…there goes that man DJ Chisolm again. He absolutely shakes the defender out of his boots, gets some room on the sideline and dives in for the score in Berkeley’s playoff win over Irmo.
Number 2, we might not have seen a harder hit this year than what Michel Dukes did against Bishop England in the opening week. The most impressive part, he did it while he was on offense. The would be tackler try to bring the big running back down and Dukes nearly takes his head off. All part of a run that went more than 60 yards and would lead to a First Baptist touchdown…
And at number 1 in late October Summerville ended Fort Dorchester’s 4 year winning streak over Lowcountry teams in dramatic fashion using a variation of the now famous Philly Special. Quarterback Johnathan Bennett catches the 2 point conversion to give the Green Wave a 1 point win in Double Overtime over the Patriots.
