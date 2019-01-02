Trio charged after shooting in N. Charleston Wednesday morning

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -North Charleston police have charged three men with attempted murder after a shooting in North Charleston.
William Green, 19, Ja’von Hardaway, 21, and 17-year-old Trey-Von Drayton-Fabor are all charged with attempted murder, possession of marijuana and a possession of a stolen firearm.
North Charleston police responded to a shooting victim at the Sunoco gas station on 4390 Dorchester Road around 12:25 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to the incident report. When an officer arrived, the female victim pointed out a white jeep turning onto Leeds Avenue that she thought had all three suspects inside, the report stated.
All three men were arrested after a traffic stop and the victim told officers that the person was walking in the 4500 block of Dorsey Avenue when the suspects fired at her. The report stated where two shell casings were also found in the area of Dorsey Avenue. The victim then positively identified the white jeep was the vehicle that was involved in the shooting, according to the report.
The victims tells police the trio fired shots at them as they were walking around the Citgo gas station down the street. She also told police there were at least five shots fired at them, the report stated.
