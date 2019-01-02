Two children, three adults suffer traumatic injuries following head-on collision in Walterboro

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Emergency officials say three adults and two children suffered traumatic injuries following a head-on collision in which the other driver fled from officers on foot following the crash.
Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials say it happened around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday when a Lincoln car was traveling on the 2900 block of Robertson Boulevard.
According to authorities, the car crossed the center line and struck a Honda Accord head on resulting in heavy damage to both vehicles.
Investigators say the driver of the Lincoln fled the scene on foot but was apprehended a short time later.
A report by CCFR states that a small girl received multiple traumatic injuries including a head injury.
She and the other four patients, who also suffered traumatic injuries, were all transported to the trauma center at MUSC.
Robertson Boulevard was closed for two hours as crews worked the scene.
Highway Patrol is investigating.
We’ve reached out to authorities for more information.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.