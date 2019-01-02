Warm pattern to continue into second week of January

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A stalled front to our northwest will keep allow us to stay unseasonably warm for the foreseeable future. Clouds and fog will be off and on over the next couple of days along with a few showers. The best rain chance will arrive on Friday as a cold front looks to swing through the area. This front will allow full sunshine to return by the weekend. Despite the passage of the front, temperatures will stay warmer than average well into next week.