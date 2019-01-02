Winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Moncks Corner

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A ticket worth $1 million for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing was purchased in Moncks Corner, South Carolina.
The winning ticket for the $425 million drawing was purchased in New York and the $1 million ticket sold in South Carolina was one of seven $1 million tickets sold nationally, according to the Mega Millions website.
The Mega Millions winning $1 million ticket was sold at the Circle K in the 2800 block of Highway 52 in Moncks Corner.
The winning numbers from Tuesday’s drawing were 34-44-57-62-70 with a Megaball of 14 and a Megaplier of 4. Players can confirm the winning numbers by visiting their local lottery retailer or by visiting the SC education lottery website.
In order to win $1 million, a player had to match all five numbers except the Megaball.
The cash value of the $425 million jackpot was $254,600,000.
