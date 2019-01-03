Deputies release picture of man wanted for breaking into car outside convenience store

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Deputies have released a picture of a man wanted for breaking into a car outside a convenience store in Georgetown County.
According to the sheriff’s office, it happened at the Circle K convenience store at Wachesaw Road in Murrells Inlet at 6 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2018.
GCSO officials describe the suspect as a black male, possibly in his 50s, 6 feet tall, and driving or riding in a dark-colored, possibly brown Chevy S-10 pickup truck.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.
