Deputies searching for Pawleys Island fraud suspect

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies want the public’s help to find a fraud suspect.
The man pictured is suspected of making a fraudulent transaction at the Food Lion on Pawleys Island, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley.
A number of fraudulent transactions have been reported in the Murrells Inlet and Pawleys Island are in recent months, Lesley said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102 with any information.
