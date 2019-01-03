Enforcement officers investigating illegal short-term rentals in Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston’s short-term rental enforcement officers are investigating to determine who is operating illegally.
In July of last year, new short-term rental rules went into effect within the city. It requires people who rent their home, through sites like Airbnb, to get a license and meet various other requirements.
Short-term rentals are for people who plan stay less than 30 consecutive days. Some say the rules are too restrictive.
“This house has tons of sentimental value.” said Rashaunda Grant whose family has owned a James Island homes for generations. “This is where we come for Christmas, Thanksgiving, happy occasions, sad occasions.”
She says her great, great grandfather bought the land to pass on to his son. Grant was using the home for short-term rentals to help pay bills and upkeep for the house until July.
That’s when the City of Charleston began enforcing new short-term rental rules that Grant says her family does not meet.
“Our goal is not to penalize anybody. We just want them to come to compliance and resolve the problem,” said Dan Riccio, the director of Livability and Tourism Director for the city.
He says there are about 175 people licensed to operate short-term rentals in Charleston. However there are still about 1,600 people with rental ads on sites like Airbnb.
People must have a license with the city and the home must serve as the owner’s primary residence to use as a short-term rental. The owner must also sleep at the property while it’s being rented in addition to other rules.
Grant says they are disqualified from renting short-term because the home is not a primary residence for her family.
“It implies that unless I physically live here then I would be more negligent, and unfortunately that’s not true. I hate that that perception has now become our policy,” Grant said. “I understand where the city is coming from and I understand that we want to protect the safety of people traveling to Charleston, and we want to protect the quality and standard of living for our neighbors,. I’m a Charlestonian as well. I want to maintain that also.”
City officials say it can be a lengthy process to determine if someone is operating illegally and they investigate each case.
They have issued 66 citations so far; 30 have went to court. Out of the court cases the city has won 29, one was dismissed.
They use a special software system to track short-term rental listings online and who is posting them. Violators could be taken to court if they don’t comply with a cease and desist notice.
"You have a pretty strong divide between the people who want it and the people who don't want it and that's anything we do in society," Riccio said.
He says they have also seen repeat violators.
"I honestly believe that as Charlestonians on both sides of the issues that we are going to come together and work out something that's good for everybody," Grant said.
Multiple family members have been pitching in with costs to make sure the home stays in the family.
