GasBuddy report: Gas prices expected to surge to nearly $3 this spring
Gas prices in Ohio briefly dipped below $2 in Ohio.
By Andrew Barnett | January 2, 2019 at 10:58 PM EST - Updated January 3 at 2:19 PM

(WBTV) - GasBuddy’s newest fuel outlook suggests that gas prices could hit a national average cost of $3 per gallon this spring.

GasBuddy is a tech company that focuses on finding fuel prices for more than 100,000 gas stations nationwide.

The company is predicting that 2019 will feature a yearly national average of $2.70 per gallon.

That average represents a 3 cent drop versus 2018, but the company warns that the national average could surge to over $3 per gallon as soon as May.

GasBuddy’s 2019 Fuel Price Outlook predicts that the national average is forecast to rise as much as $1 per gallon from a low in January to a possible peak in May.

The report states that more than 90 percent of the country’s largest metropolitan areas are at risk for seeing average prices hit $3 per gallon.

Those areas include Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, D.C.

