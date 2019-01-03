Global engineering company brings jobs, $8.2 million investment to Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - An automotive engineering company is now expanding operations in Goose Creek with a new facility after an investment.
South Carolina’s Department of Commerce announced VTL precision a company that develops engines, transmissions and turbocharger components for commercial vehicles will expand operations in Berkeley County. The expansion comes after a $8.2 million investment in the company which is projected to create 10 new jobs.
The new facility will be located at the Crowfield Corporate Center at 5 Corporate Parkways in Goose Creek and will be home to a new business line to produce automotive components.
VTL Precision also has locations in Europe and India.
Goose Creek’s Mayor Greg Habib says the city is welcoming the global company and supporting their efforts every step of the way,
“Goose Creek’s commitment to economic development has never been greater, and we welcome VTL’s thriving business to our city," Habib said. “As a global leader in its field, VTL provides Goose Creek with another important building block in our ability to live, work and play without leaving the city limits.”
The new facility will compliment the existing VTL location in Palmetto Commerce Park.
