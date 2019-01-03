Lawrence, two Tigers suspended for failed drug test to miss national title game

SANTA CLARA, CA (WIS) - Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and two other Clemson players will miss the College Football Playoff National Championship this Monday against Alabama.
Lawrence, tight end Braden Galloway, and offensive lineman Zach Giella were suspended for the Cotton Bowl after failing a drug test, which found ostarine in their systems. The Tigers have appealed the decision in the hopes of getting the three players back for the national championship game in Santa Clara at Levi’s Stadium.
“As requested by these student-athletes, Clemson filed notices of appeal with the NCAA. We will continue to work with the three impacted student-athletes and their legal representatives over the coming weeks to prepare the appeals. Neither Clemson, Galloway, Giella nor Lawrence anticipate having further comment on this matter until after the appeals have concluded.”
According to the NCAA website, any student-athlete who tests positive for a performance-enhancing drug will lose “one full year of eligibility for the first offense (25 percent of their total eligibility) and are withheld from competition for 365 days from the date of the test.”
Lawrence, Galloway, and Giella will be allowed to travel with the team to Santa Clara.
Clemson will face Alabama at 8 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.