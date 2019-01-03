Looking to save on grocery bill? Cut costs on meat

(CNN) - Looking to get your budget in order for the new year?
There’s one area you may be able to save is on your grocery bill. Money Magazine reports the trick can shave as much as $250 from what you spend at the supermarket.
The key, focus on what you pay for meat.
Money Magazine cites the food blog “The $5 Dinner Mom" with the cost-saving tip.
The blog's founder discovered that by only buying meat that was on sale, she was able to save hundreds of dollars on her monthly grocery bill.
She recommends only buying meat that sells for $3 a pound or less.
Keep in mind that's easier in some areas of the country than others.
But cheaper cuts of meat such as beef chuck roasts can be bought at affordable prices.
Those cuts tend to work well for meals made in slow cookers or instant pots.
Poultry tends to go on sale every eight to 10 weeks.
Good ground beef goes on sale more often.
A good way to stay on top of sales is with the app “Flipp” which lists deals and coupons form 800 retailers, including supermarkets.
