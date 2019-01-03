New York City begins issuing birth certificates with gender ‘X’

(Gray News) – A law giving parents in New York City the option of selecting a nonbinary gender for their child at birth went into effect this week.
The law allows for parents to choose “X” for their newborn’s gender, and for adults to change their birth certificates to “X” in order to reflect their “true gender identity,” according to the Associated Press.
The legislation providing for the “X” option was passed and signed by Mayor Bill de Blasio in October.
He wrote in a tweet then that “we added a third gender to birth certificates – because everyone deserves to live their truth.”
“Should everyone be able to tell their government who they are and not the other way around? That’s why this is so important,” he added at a press conference.
According to NPR, New York City is the first municipal government to pass such a law. It follows neighboring New Jersey, as well as California, Oregon and Washington with similar statutes.
