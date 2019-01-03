PETA calls for UGA and UT to stop use of live animal mascots after Sugar Bowl incident

(Gray News) - The pre-game intensity surrounding major college football games is usually reserved for the players participating in the contest.
But just before kickoff at the Allstate Sugar Bowl, the University of Texas Longhorns and the University of Georgia Bulldogs mascots, Bevo and Uga, had a tense interaction of their own.
The incident was captured on video and posted to Twitter.
The steer broke through its metal barricade and charged at Uga, while the bulldog was being photographed on the sidelines.
Neither animal was harmed during the brief altercation.
“We were trying to turn him around to take a picture, and he made a run for it,” said Patrick Dowell, a Texas senior and one of Bevo’s handlers, according to ESPN. “He was just going to say hi.”
But, PETA was not happy about it.
The animal rights group wrote a memo to the teams, urging them to “end their use of live-animal mascots.”
“It’s quite possible that Bevo was simply scared by the noise, lights, and chaos in the stadium and tried to flee from the confines of his makeshift pen. But that doesn’t change the fact that Uga or any of the humans standing nearby could easily have been trampled and killed,” PETA wrote in the blog post.
The release drew some criticism on Twitter.
This is Bevo XV’s third year with the Longhorns and Uga’s fourth year with the Bulldogs.
Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.