Police: Bullet from celebratory gunfire went into Summerville child’s bedroom

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - Summerville police are investigating after a bullet hole was found in a child’s bedroom wall from apparent celebratory gunfire.
On Dec. 22, 2018, authorities responded to the 200 block of Equinox Circle. The child’s parent’s told officers that they were sleeping when they heard gunshots. Then they went upstairs and checked on their daughter and found the bullet hole, according to an incident report.
The report stated that the family didn’t believe they had any enemies or anyone out to get them.
The child was treated for a small piece of glass in the left side of her head from the mirror in her room, the report stated. Investigators found that the bullet hit the mirror causing it to shatter. The casing landed on a pillow in an upstairs closet, the report stated.
Officers searched the road behind the house for more shell casings but none were found. Investigators said they entrance hole suggested the shot came from a field area not far away.
No suspects have been identified or located.
