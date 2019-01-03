Police looking for a missing teen last seen on New Year’s Eve

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teen who was last seen on New Year’s Eve.
Sanaa Christiana Scott, 15 is described as black female with black hair and brown eyes. She’s standing 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.
Scott was last seen on Dec. 31 at her house on the 3600 block of Pimmit Place, Ladson, SC.
Her father tells police that she has friends who live in Crestwood, Limehouse Villas Townhomes and Irongate.
If she is found or if you have information on her whereabouts, contact Sgt. Glenn at 843-740-5894 or jglenn@northcharleston.org
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.