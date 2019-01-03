Police looking for runaway N. Charleston teen last seen Wednesday

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston police are looking for a runaway teen.

Raheem Brantley, 16, was last seen Wednesday at the Carolina Youth Development Center in the 5000 block of Lackawanna Blvd.

He was wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, white shoes and a silver cross chain. Police also say he has a facial deformity in the form of an enlarged chin.

If he is fount or if you have information on his whereabouts, contact Sgt. Glenn at 843-740-5894 or jglenn@northcharleston.org

