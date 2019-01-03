Police: One injured in shooting outside N. Charleston nightclub

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A man was injured late Wednesday night in a shooting outside a North Charleston nightclub
Officers responded to the Club Dreams in the 3300 block of Dorchester Road around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night where they found a man with a gunshot wound, according to North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor.
The man was taken to MUSC for treatment. Pryor cited a witness who said the victim was leaving the club and the suspect, who fled the scene, was waiting outside and shot the man once.
The department is continuing to investigate, Pryor said.
