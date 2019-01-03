Sheriff: Missing SC woman took part in holdup at Lowcountry Dollar General

ORANGEBURG, SC - Investigators say a missing South Carolina woman has been found and arrested following an armed robbery at a Lowcountry Dollar General.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old Porscha Hardy of Columbia who was reported missing by her family on Dec. 19.
Deputies also arrested 22-year-old Shakema White of Orangeburg and 23-year-old Levond Keitt of Winnsboro. The three are all charged with armed robbery while armed with a deadly weapon.
White and Hardy are also charged with possession of a weapon during a crime.
Their charges stem from an armed robbery at the Dollar General on Cannon Bridge Road in Orangeburg on Dec. 18. Investigators said a video taken during the robbery shows two female suspects who appeared to be Hardy and White. The video also showed Keitt driving the getaway car parked outside of the business, according to a press release.
Keitt and White were then arrested on Wednesday after a traffic stop in Calhoun County.
South Carolina’s Law Enforcement Division was called to the traffic stop after Keitt ran into a wooded area forcing police on a three hour search, the sheriff’s office said. He was eventually taken into custody.
OCSO officials said Hardy’s family reported her missing the day after the robbery.
“She was reportedly last seen dropping off her children at a Columbia area daycare on December 15,” Ravenell said. “But we developed information that indicated she was part of the Dollar General robbery.”
The Columbia Police Department found and arrested Hardy at a home in the area.
The suspects had a bond hearing on Thursday.
Deputies say more arrests and charges are possible as the investigation continues.
