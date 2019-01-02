SLED releases decision on officer-involved shooting

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division have released the findings of an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Florence County in March of 2018.
That report included the legal opinion from Assistant Attorney General Jerrod B. Fussnecker, who stated that Constable Christopher Bachochin responded with lawful force in response to an apparent threat.
Fussnecker said he is not recommending criminal charges against Bachochin. This decision stems from a traffic stop in Florence County, in which 28-year-old Brandon Dominique Fludd was charged with failure to stop for a blue light, malicious injury to animals and other personal property, and driving on the wrong side of the road.
Body cam footage released by the city of Florence shows Fludd backing up toward officers just before Bachochin fired eight shots at him before the suspect sped away.
Fludd claims he sped away due to the aggressive questioning reason he received and was heading to his home jut a few blocks away. Bachochin said he feared for his safety and the safety of the other officers so he stated firing his duty weapon.
According to city officials, Bachochin has been a volunteer officer with the Florence Police Department on and off for four years. State constables must go through the same officer and weapons training as police officers.
Still, Fludd believes a state constable firing his weapon was unjust, especially when the police officers at the scene did not. Fludd spent three days in the hospital after being hit three times in the arm, leg and chest.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.