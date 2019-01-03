Suspected drunk driver accused of injuring family in wreck, punching deputy gets PR bond

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A Colleton County man accused of severely injuring a family of five during a head on collision, then punching a deputy who tried to arrest him was released from jail without having to pay any money.
Taharqa Generette was arrested early New Year’s Day morning after the crash and a foot chase with the deputy.
It started early Tuesday morning at a gas station in Walterboro. A deputy pulled over Generette for running a stop sign.
The stop was caught on the deputy’s body camera.
He asked Generette for his license.
“I don’t have a license,” Generette is heard saying.
“Step out of the car,” the deputy replied.
Instead of stepping out of the car, Generette stepped on the gas and led the deputy on a chase. Investigators say Generette crossed the center line on Robertson Boulevard and collided head on with another car, seriously injuring a family of five.
Emergency officials say two children and three adults suffered traumatic injuries in the other car.
Generette then bailed from the car, led the deputy on a foot chase and hid behind a building.
“The suspect was actually waiting on him and punched him in his face,” said Colleton County Sheriff Andy Strickland.
You can hear the punch on the body cam video.
“Oh! Get on the ground, get on the ground,” the deputy yelled on the video.
“Don’t shoot me bro. Gonna take me to jail? I apologize,” Generette is heard saying.
Based on the charges and his long criminal record, Sheriff Strickland was disappointed to learn Generette was freed on a no cash bond.
"This whole family, they had a horrible New Year’s. For somebody else being careless and just no respect for law enforcement,” Strickland said.
We went to magistrates court to talk to the judge who set the bond for Genrette but was told she wasn’t there.
Generette has been charged with DUI, driving under suspension third offense and failure to stop for blue lights.
The sheriff says a warrant will be issued for Generette for assaulting a police officer.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.