Thursday marks one year since Lowcountry was covered with snow

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Thursday marks the one year anniversary of the snowstorm which blanketed Charleston.
School districts, businesses and Charleston International Airport were closed for days as a result. The 5.3 inches measured officially at the Charleston National Weather Service office was the third largest snowfall Charleston has ever seen.
The precipitation began as rain in the morning hours of Jan. 3 before temporarily switching to freezing rain and finally snow around 12 p.m. The layer of ice under the snow made traveling anywhere especially treacherous.
"Charleston sees snow about once every five years with measurable accumulation about once every 10 years so this event was rare," Meteorologist Joey Sovine said. "The challenging part of the forecast was figuring out when the changeover from freezing rain to sleet would happen."
Once people realized they had days off or were stuck at home, Lowcountry residents decided to have some fun. People made snowmen while others chose to have their sled pulled by golf carts.
A trained spotter in the Sangaree area measured 6.8 inches of snow in the area which brought back memories of previous snowfalls for many.
The wintry weather was the first significant snowfall since 2010, and became the third-largest single-day snowfall record in Charleston, behind the record Christmas snowfall set months after Hurricane Hugo in 1989 and the second-place snowfall set during the blizzard of 1973.
