Trio of great white sharks pinged off Charleston’s coast

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - It looks like people aren’t the only ones heading down south to escape the cold weather.
On Thursday afternoon, officials with OCEARCH said the waters southeast of Charleston were “buzzing” with great white sharks.
According to OCEARCH, three have pinged in that area in the last week.
The sharks are named Grey Lady, White Shark Hal and Miss Costa Shark.
Officials say it’s been nearly two years since they tracked 13-foot Grey Lady.
“She kicked off one of our most successful expeditions ever in the North Atlantic and it’s definitely a good sign moving into 2019,” OCEARCH officials said.
