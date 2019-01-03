Warm pattern here to stay with rain possible for the next few days

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - An unseasonably warm weather pattern looks like it’s going to stick around for the next week or two based on the latest computer guidance. Thankfully, the clouds won’t be sticking around that long though! A cold front will move through the Southeast on Friday bringing a good shot of rain before finally clearing our skies leading to a beautiful weekend. Expect a few showers today, especially late today, under a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the low 70s. The best rain chance will arrive during the afternoon and evening on Friday as the cold front moves through the area. Sunshine will return by Saturday with temperatures slightly cooler in the 60s.