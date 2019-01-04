CCSD issues statement on lawsuit from 3rd alleged victim of district employee

At the outset, Charleston County School District seeks justice and legal closure to this matter. Our highest priority has always been and continues to be the safety and well being of our students. Under no circumstances does the District condone or tolerate any inappropriate conduct of employees towards students. The alleged conduct referenced in the lawsuit occurred several years ago and involved a now deceased former employee. When the current administration was made aware of the allegations, appropriate steps were taken, including informing affected parents about the events and outlining steps to assist any families who may have been impacted.