CCSD issues statement on lawsuit from 3rd alleged victim of district employee

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District released a statement Friday on a lawsuit filed on behalf of a boy who said a school district employee physically and sexually abused him.
Charleston attorney Mark Peper, who represents the family of the alleged victim, held a news conference outside the district’s headquarters on Wednesday. Peper said his firm was contacted by the boy’s family in November, claiming the child had been sodomozed, physically assaulted and sexually assaulted on numerous occasions by Marvin Gethers while Gethers worked for the school district.
The statement, issued by district spokesperson Erica Taylor, read as follows:
It has traditionally been Charleston County School District’s position to avoid public comment on matters that are in litigation. However, due to the serious nature of the allegations and wide amount of news coverage that has preceded this lawsuit, the District will take the unusual position of issuing a public statement.
At the outset, Charleston County School District seeks justice and legal closure to this matter. Our highest priority has always been and continues to be the safety and well being of our students. Under no circumstances does the District condone or tolerate any inappropriate conduct of employees towards students. The alleged conduct referenced in the lawsuit occurred several years ago and involved a now deceased former employee. When the current administration was made aware of the allegations, appropriate steps were taken, including informing affected parents about the events and outlining steps to assist any families who may have been impacted.
Additionally, the District requested a third-party legal investigation and shared results with the County Legislative Delegation. In short, the District will provide for the safety of its students and will continue to fully cooperate with the legal authorities to address the concerns raised by this lawsuit.
The 58-page lawsuit detailed allegations of abuse that allegedly occurred when the victim was between 7 and 8 years old and was a student of Dunston Elementary School where Gethers was an employee.
The suit followed accusations from two other boys who also claimed Gethers abused them, according to police records.
The suit states the third alleged victim’s mother asked her son whether Gethers had touched him inappropriately after watching a Live 5 News investigation on the Gethers case. The child disclosed that Gethers took him into a counseling room at Dunston where Gethers slapped him in the face and punched him in the back, the suit stated. The child also told forensic investigators that Gethers sexually abused him in the room and that if he disclosed the abuse that Gethers would hurt him and no other teachers would believe him, according to the suit.
The boy also told forensic investigators that he reported concerns to law enforcement at the school, but an officer said, “I don’t believe you because Mr. Gethers is a good person.” The child then received a mental health evaluation at the Lowcountry Children’s Center in December and was interviewed by forensic investigators.
On Dec. 13, Dr. Gerrita Postlewait apologized for the district’s handling of the Gethers case. She said that while she was not the superintendent at the time, she is sorry and hopes to one day get to the bottom of the decision-making. Postlewait said an internal review the district ordered was not thorough because certain people refused to be interviewed for their investigation.
The lawsuit also names the Charleston County School District, the Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon and the city of North Charleston as defendants for their role in the investigation into Gethers.
