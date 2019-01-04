Charleston begins $1 million battery repair work from damage caused by Hurricane Irma

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The City of Charleston has started work repairing damage done to the battery from Hurricane Irma in 2017.
The storm brought $935,000 in damages to the high battery. That includes the removal of about 7,800 tons of granite.
Repair work started during the last week of December.
The repairs will start from the turn of the high battery and extend to the Preservation Office.
A city official said the repairs will be 1,200 feet long, about two feet deep and 40 feet wide.
The Federal Emergency Management Association is expected to reimburse about 70 percent of the repair costs.
This project is separate from the ongoing $60 million project to raise the low battery in an effort to prevent flooding and reduce damage to the peninsula.
The high battery repairs should be finished in about 60 days.
