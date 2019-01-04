Police: Death at West Ashley apartment doesn’t appear to be suspicious

Charleston Police responded to the Astor Place Apartments shortly after 3 p.m. Friday. (Source: Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff | January 4, 2019 at 4:31 PM EST - Updated January 4 at 4:50 PM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston Police say their investigators have not found anything suspicious in a death initially reported as such to county dispatchers.

Police say a man was found dead inside an apartment but said there was no sign of trauma to his body.

Charleston County dispatchers said they received a report of a suspicious death at 3:01 p.m. Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said a detective was on his way to the scene at 4:05 p.m. but could provide no further details.

There is no word on the identity of the person or a cause of death.

