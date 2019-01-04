Chris Singleton, son of Emanuel AME shooting victim, to be married on live TV

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A prominent Lowcountry native is about to get married, and you can watch it on live television.
Chris Singleton is a former Goose Creek High School and Charleston Southern baseball player whose mother, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, died in the Emanuel AME church shooting in 2015.
He has since dabbled as a motivational speaker and was also drafted by the Chicago Cubs. Now he’s about to have the wedding of his dreams on the Lifetime network in February.
The show, called “My Great Big Live Wedding with David Tutera",will air Feb. 19, at 10 p.m., according to a tweet from Singleton on Thursday.
According to the show’s website, a different couple is featured every week culminating in a live wedding put on by Tutera.
“We scoured the country to find the most amazing couples whose true stories of courage and survival against all odds define real love," Executive Vice President and Head of Programming for Lifetime Gena McCarthy said. "We’re honored to celebrate these love stories with America....David Tutera is a best-in-class talent who delivers dream events. We can’t wait to watch him make these deserving couples’ dreams come true.”
