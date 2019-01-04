Citizen Police Advisory Council meets with department regarding hate crimes forum, racial bias audit

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The City of Charleston’s Citizen Police Advisory Council is off to a busy start in 2019.
Their first meeting of the year came with new details about the racial bias audit of the Charleston Police Department and plans to organize a forum centered around hate crimes.
The Holy City has taken some initiative on the hate crimes front by passing its own ordinance last year.
It specifically punished people whose crimes are motivated by hate against a certain group of people. The advisory council also heard an update on the timeline of the racial bias audit.
It's an initiative that was spurred by the community and is now being watched closely by the community.
Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said the racial bias audit has been funded, a vendor has been chosen, and leaders will be meeting with the company next Wednesday.
There is not an exact timeline for how long the audit will take.
The hate crimes public forum is still in the planning stages, but the advisory council and police department hope to hold it in late February, according to the council’s agenda.
