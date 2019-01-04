Coastal Carolina Opens Sun Belt Play with Win at Troy

TROY, Ala. – Tyrell Gumbs-Frater scored a game-high 20 points as Coastal Carolina opened Sun Belt Conference action with a road 88-75 win at Troy.
Gumbs-Frater led a three-point Chanticleers barrage with six three-point field goals as CCU finished the game with a season-high 15 threes. It was one three off the school-record of 16 set in January of 2008 against VMI and once again in February of the same year vs. UNC Asheville.
A total of five Chants reached double-digits with Zac Cuthbertson scoring 17, David Kralj 15 and Trevion Brown and Amidou Bamba scoring 11 each.
CCU shot 52 percent (30-58) from the field and hit for a season-high 60 percent (15-25) from beyond the three-point line. CCU did struggle some at the free throw line hitting 13-of-20 for 65 percent.
CCU out rebounded Troy 37-34 with Cuthbertson grabbing a team-high eight. Bamba had seven and Ajay Sanders and Kralj finishing with five.
CCU scored 26 points off Troy turnovers and had 12 second-chance points in 10 offensive rebounds.
CCU trailed early 3-0, but a layup from Bamba with 15:10 left in the first half gave the Chants a 6-5 lead and CCU never trailed again.
CCU went on to lead by as many as 16 points (27-11) in the first half and led by 23 points (55-32) on a three from Brown with 18:28 left in the game. From there Troy never got any closer than 13 points midway through the second half.
Charles Norman came off the bench to lead Troy with 16 points. B.J. Miller scored 12 and Devante Foster had 11. Alex Hicks grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds to go with his eight points.
CCU’s defense held the Trojans to 44 percent (25-57) shooting and held the home team to 24 percent shooting (7-29) on its three point shots. Troy hit 18-of-26 at the free throw line for 69 percent.
The Chanticleers went into the locker room with a 44-32 lead. Cuthbertson and Gumbs-Frater led the way with 11 points each and Kralj scored 10.
The Chants shot 55 percent (16-29) from the field and even better, 64 percent (7-11) on its three-point attempts. The Chants had 19 rebounds in the opening 20 minutes with three players grabbing four each.
CCU’s defense held Troy to 37 percent (10-27) shooting and the Trojans hit four of its 15 three-point attempts for 27 percent. Johnson led the way with eight points and Miller added five.
CCU will continue the conference-road trip with a game at South Alabama. The game is a scheduled 3:05 p.m. tip Saturday, Jan. 5 in Mobile, Ala.