Coroner identifies woman found dead at James Island home

JAMES ISLAND, SC (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a woman who was found dead inside a James Island home Thursday morning.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says 18-year-old Jamyia Smith of Moncks Corner died from a gunshot wound.
Smith’s body was found at 1:37 a.m. inside a home in the 1400 block of Westwood Drive, police spokesman Charles Francis said.
Charleston police say they have opened a homicide investigation into Smith’s death.
Anyone with additional information can call the on-duty police detective at 843-743-7200.
