Cougars Roll To 10th Straight In 67-55 Road Victory at Towson

TOWSON, Md. (AP) – Grant Riller scored a game-high 24 points with five rebounds and five assists and Jarrell Brantley scored 23 points with seven rebounds as College Charleston beat Towson, 67-55, on Thursday night at SECU Arena.
Charleston (13-2, 2-0 CAA) has now won 10-straight games. The Cougars entered the game tied with the sixth-longest win streak in the nation with Mississippi State and CAA rival Hofstra.
Despite shooting 1-of-12 from 3-point range, the Cougars were 25-of-53 (47.2 percent) from the field and made all but one of their 17 free-throw attempts. Charleston also protected the ball committing just seven turnovers and distributed 13 assists.
CofC never trailed and led 29-23 at intermission. Towson’s Jordan McNeil made a jumper and a 3-pointer and the Tigers were within, 31-28, before Charleston went on an 8-0 run with Brantley scoring six in 65 seconds.
McNeil scored 14 for Towson (5-10, 1-2) and Brian Fobbs added 13. The Tigers managed just nine trips to the foul line (7-of-9).
Up next, the Cougars close out their three-game CAA road stretch at James Madison (7-9, 0-3 CAA) on Saturday, Jan. 5 at 4 p.m. (ET) in Harrisonburg, Va.
POSTGAME NOTES
• For the first time this season, College of Charleston used the starting lineup of Marquise Pointer, Grant Riller, Brevin Galloway, Jarrell Brantley and Nick Harris (1-0). Pointer missed the first nine games of the season due to a preseason elbow injury. It marked his 22nd career start.
• With the win, College of Charleston picked up only its second ever road victory at Towson in six tries. The Cougars now take a one-game lead in the all-time series with the Tigers, 8-7. They last beat Towson on their home court during the 2015-16 season.
• Grant Riller turned in his 11th game this season with 20-or-more points with a game-high 24 points at Towson. He also went 8-for-9 from the free throw line and added five rebounds and team-high five assists to the winning cause. Riller has now tabulated 1,415 career points to date which ranks 14th all-time.
• Jarrell Brantley recorded his seventh 20-point game of the season with 23 points on 10-of-17 shooting from the field at Towson. He also added a team-high seven rebounds and one steal. Brantley extended his double-digit scoring streak to 15-straight games and has now tabulated 1,578 career points and 814 career rebounds to date. He moved up to sixth on the school’s all-time career scoring list surpassing former CofC great Thaddeous Delaney (1,564).
• The dynamic duo of Riller and Brantley combined for 47 of the team’s 67 points at Towson.
• In just his fourth game as a Cougar, junior forward Sam Miller registered a season-high 10 points and six rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench at Towson.
• The Cougars shot a season-best 94.1 percent from the free throw line (16-of-17) against the Tigers.
• CofC also shot a season-low 8.3 percent from beyond the arc (1-for-12) versus Towson.
• The Cougar defense held Towson to 55 points – the second-lowest scoring production by an opponent this season. It marked the fourth time this season a CofC opponent scored in the 50s.
POSTGAME QUOTES
College of Charleston Head Coach Earl Grant
On the game …
“Anytime you can win on the road, it’s just a good thing. I thought we did a lot of good things tonight. I told the guys, ‘if we take care of the ball, limit turnovers and can hold the team to under 60 points, we have a good chance to win.’ We did a good job of sharing the ball and moving it around. We were very unselfish. We had guys make big plays, especially in the second half to get some separation. Our bench helped us and we played different lineups. I was proud of our guys’ effort. We played hard and it was a total team effort tonight.”
On making it hard for Towson to score …
“We knew they would try to run a lot of set plays and we wanted to disrupt the flow. I thought we did a good job of executing the game plan that way. They (Towson) hurt us on the glass in the first half. A lot of their points were second-chance points. In the second half, we did a good job of taking them off the glass.”
College of Charleston Junior Forward Sam Miller
On missing the first part of the season, but feeling more at home right now …
“It was definitely weird for those to match-up perfect with timing (preseason injury and sitting out due to NCAA transfer rules). Like you said, I was just trying to get reps in to kinda work my way back in (once I could practice with the team). I’m feeling really comfortable now and I think it showed tonight.”
On contributing to the rebounding column for the team ...
“I just try to do my work early and be in the right spot. On offense, that means wedging under and seeing if I can get a hand on it or tip it out to someone. On defense, it means boxing out.”