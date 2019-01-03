Former Horry County deputies will face involuntary manslaughter charges after mental health patients drowned in transport van

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The two Horry County Sheriff’s Office deputies who drove around a flood barrier resulting in the death of two mental health patients are facing charges.
On Thursday, 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements said his office is getting arrest warrants for fired HCSO Corrections Officers Stephen Flood and Joshua Bishop.
Clements said Flood will face charges of wreckless homicide and involuntary manslaughter and Bishop will face an involuntary manslaughter charge.
There will be a bond hearing for both men Friday at the Marion County Detention Center at 9 a.m.
The incident happened on September 18 when Flood and Bishop were transporting Wendy Newton, 45 of Shallotte, NC, and Nicolette Green, 43, of Myrtle Beach from a hospital in Horry County to medical facilities in Florence and Darlington.
Discipline reports for the Sept. 18 incident stated Flood made a “conscious decision” when he drove the transport van into flood waters.
The reports state the other officer riding in the van, Bishop, “failed to make a conscious and conspicuous effort” to stop Flood from driving into the waters.
Additionally, the reports state the officers “failed to take appropriate action” and violated the detention center’s rules of conduct.
Under the employee’s response section of the report, Flood hand wrote, “the facts in this report are not true” and signed it SWF.
