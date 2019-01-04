Girl Scout cookie ordering begins Friday, January 4th

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Are you ready?
Friday is the day you can begin ordering Girl Scout cookies. The 2019 Girl Scout Cookie Program launches this Friday, January 4th. The ordering phase lasts until the end of February, and the cookies are set to be delivered between February 22nd to 28th.
The money raised from cookie sales go towards paying for scout troops events throughout the year. Last year, scout troops of the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio sold more than 840,000 boxes.
And this year, the girl scouts are expanding their donations program. Last year, more than 100,000 boxes of cookies were donated and delivered to military groups.
Now, the donation program has been expanded to include more local groups, including food pantries and non-profits.
“So, we always say if you can’t eat 'em, treat 'em. So maybe if you can’t eat Girl Scout cookies but you still want to support Girl Scout troops, and the awesome organizations we’re partnering with; then that’s the best way to do that is to purchase a box to be donated,” said Katie Maskey, Product Sales Manager for Girl Scouts of Western Ohio.
If you aren’t able to order girl scout cookies from a scout during the months of January and February, you’re still in luck. In March, Girl Scouts across the region will be setting up booths outside of stores, grocery stores and other businesses to sell cookies directly.
